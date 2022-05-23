Woman, 30, Fatally Shot Overnight In Atlantic County: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight in Atlantic County, authorities said.

On Monday May 23, shortly after midnight, Pleasantville police received an emergency call for assistance and responded to the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, Pleasantville, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

The victim, identified as Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Shill said.

Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive Martin-Richardson. Martin-Richardson was pronounced deceased at the scene, the prosecutor said.

This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by completing the form anonymously on the “Submit a Tip” page.

Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

