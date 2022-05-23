Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark
News

Woman, 30, Fatally Shot Overnight In Atlantic County: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight in Atlantic County, authorities said.

On Monday May 23, shortly after midnight, Pleasantville police received an emergency call for assistance and responded to the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, Pleasantville, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

The victim, identified as Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Shill said.

Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive Martin-Richardson. Martin-Richardson was pronounced deceased at the scene, the prosecutor said.

This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by completing the form anonymously on the “Submit a Tip” page.

Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.