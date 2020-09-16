Winning Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $168K Sold In South Jersey

Did you buy a Jersey Cash 5 ticket in Cape May County?

A winning ticket was sold at Acme Markets located at Lafayette and Ocean Streets in Cape May, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

Tuesday's winning ticket was worth $168,476, officials said.

One Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Wins $168,476

The winning numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 15 were: 02, 18, 22, 23, and 29 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The Cape May retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the lucky ticket, state officials said.

