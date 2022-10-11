Contact Us
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Quick Mart
Quick Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct. 10, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: Northfield Quick Mart, 1324 Tilton Rd., Northfield; and,
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing were: 03, 06, 11, 17, and 22. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing were: 04, 24, 35, 52 and 62. The Double Play Ball number was 10.

