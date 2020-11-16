Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
WINNERS: Lucky Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Sold In Atlantic, Hudson Counties

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Yugs Liquor store in Jersey City
Yugs Liquor store in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two prize-winning Mega Millions tickets were sold, New Jersey lottery officials said.

The lucky winners bought the third-tier tickets in Atlantic and Hudson counties.

The winning tickets sold on Friday, Nov. 13 matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win $10,000 prizes.

Those tickets were purchased at:

  • Jimmie Leeds Convenience store at 68 W. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway; and
  • Yugs Liquor, 113 Mallory Ave. in Jersey City.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 06, 07, 14, 28, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $176 million.

