WINNERS: Lucky Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Sold In Atlantic, Hudson Counties

Two prize-winning Mega Millions tickets were sold, New Jersey lottery officials said.

The lucky winners bought the third-tier tickets in Atlantic and Hudson counties.

The winning tickets sold on Friday, Nov. 13 matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win $10,000 prizes.

Those tickets were purchased at:

Jimmie Leeds Convenience store at 68 W. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway; and

Yugs Liquor, 113 Mallory Ave. in Jersey City.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 06, 07, 14, 28, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $176 million.

