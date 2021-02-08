WINNERS: Lottery Tickets Worth $10K, $30K Sold In Monmouth, Atlantic Counties

Two Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $10,000 and $30,000 were sold in Monmouth and Atlantic counties.

Two tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, July 30 drawing were sold at Garden Pharmacy on Highway 33 in Neptune City and Circle Liquor Store on MacArthur Boulevard in Somers Point, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 19, 26, 31, 52, and 68.

The Gold Mega Ball was 10, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $179 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, August 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.