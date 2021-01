One New Jersey Lottery Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000-a-week for life was sold in South Jersey, officials said.

The Cash4Life ticket matched the five white balls drawn for Monday's drawing winning the second prize, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at One Stop Shoppe, 774 Eayrestown Road in Lumberton in Burlington County.

The winning numbers were: 24, 32, 35, 43 and 55. The Cash Ball was: 04.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.