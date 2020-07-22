Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $163K Sold In Gloucester

Jon Craig
Yogi’s Quick Shop at 121 Greentree Road in Blackwood, Gloucester Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Camden County on Tuesday, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Yogi’s Quick Shop at 121 Greentree Road in Blackwood, Gloucester Township,, state Lottery officials said.

The winner matched all five numbers drawn to win the $163,423 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on July 21, officials said. 

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers were: 23, 25, 28, 35, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer, Yogi's, will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

