WINNER: $100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Atlantic City

The winning lottery ticket for Monday’s $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at Central Pier $.99 Cents Outlet in Atlantic City.

The lucky jackpot winner matched all five numbers drawn after making the lucky purchase at the store at 1408 Boardwalk, New Jersey Lottery officials said in a statement.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 21, 24, 25, 27, and 45. The XTRA number was: 04.

The Central Pier retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

It marked the second straight day of a jackpot winner picking all five winning numbers in a Jersey Cash 5 Lottery game.

