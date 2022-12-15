'Who Feels Threatened By Me?' Knife-Wielding Man Yells In EHT Walmart: Report

An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly displayed a five-inch hunting knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart, Breaking AC reports.

“Who here feels threatened by me? Raise your hand,” 32-year-old David Brennan apparently yelled as police arrived to the Black Horse Pike Walmart Saturday, Dec. 10.

Brennan allegedly held the knife to his neck while in the electronics section, however, his attorney said during the detention hearing days later that he took it out only briefly before setting it on the counter, then putting it away.

He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Click here for the complete story by Breaking AC.

