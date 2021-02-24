VIDEO: Atlantic City Police Help Deliver Baby Girl

Whoa, baby!

That's all one can say after this story.

Spoiler alert: You can view the end result via the video linked above.

On Saturday, Atlantic City Police Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were leaving AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, when a vehicle pulled behind them.

A frantic driver told the patrol officers that her friend needed immediate medical attention.

The officers went to the passenger side and spoke to a woman that had just given birth and the baby was in her pants, according to police.

The officers could clearly see movement from inside the woman’s stretch pants and hear the baby crying.

Taing safely removed the baby.

As if that was not dramatic enough, the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck and removed, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a spokesman for the Atlantic City Police Department.

The baby was wrapped in a jacket while medical personnel arrived to cut the umbilical cord, Fair said.

Officer Peyton pinched the cord while Officer Taing carried the baby into the Emergency Room for evaluation.

On Wednesday, Officers Taing and Peyton had the opportunity to meet with the mother and her baby.

"Thankfully, they are both doing well," Fair said.

No word yet on the baby's name, but check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.