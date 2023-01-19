US Marshals Arrest Fugitive Wanted In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting

A 48-year-old Atlantic City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Kenneth Creek was arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals in connection with the murder of Jordan Eaddy, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Aug. 25, 2022, at 12:06 a.m., the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert in the area of the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue. Officers located a male gunshot victim. The man was subsequently pronounced dead. The male was later identified as 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy from Philadelphia, PA.

Creek and his codefendant, Aaron Callahan, were indicted on murder and weapons offenses on Nov. 29, 2022, by an Atlantic County Grand Jury.

Authorities have not said which man was the shooter or disclosed a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information about this case or other crimes, please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

