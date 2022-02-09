Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

News

US Marshals Arrest Atlantic City Man, 32, In Fatal Stabbing

Jon Craig
US Marshals
US Marshals Photo Credit: Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ

US Marshals have arrested an Atlantic City man in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

IGeorge Harrell, 32, allegedly stabbed Dwight Hutchinson on the unit block North Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City on June 5, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials said that Harrell was arrested without incident on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and is awaiting extradition from Philadelphia.

Harrell has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crimereporting/. 

