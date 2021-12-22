US Marshals Arrest 2nd Suspect In Atlantic City Shootout

U.S. Marshals have arrested the second of two suspects who shot at each other during a fight, authorities said.

On Nov. 1, at 2:38 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Police found evidence of gunfire.

An investigation revealed that two men, Vincent Aires and Samar Smiley, were involved in an altercation when each pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at each other, Fair said.

No one was struck by the gunfire, he said.

During the investigation, the police department received several anonymous tips from the tip411 system providing critical information that aided the investigation, Fair said.

Both Aires and Smiley were ultimately criminally charged for their role in the shooting.

On Nov. 30, Aires was arrested at the New Jersey State Parole Board office in Pleasantville, Fair said.

On Tuesday, Smiley was located by the US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force – Atlantic City Division in Atlantic City and arrested.

Aires, 29, of Pleasantville was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Fair said.

Smiley, 40, of Atlantic City. also was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Fair said.

Both men were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

