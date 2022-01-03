Trenton Man Arrested With Stolen Handguns After Threatening Another Man: Police

A Trenton man was arrested with stolen handguns after a dispute in Atlantic City,

At 12:44 p.m. Wednesday patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Wisteria Road in reference to a man that was threatened by an armed man.

Officers Jerard Ingenito and Albert Herbert arrived and found Anthony Matthews walking away from his car, police said. Matthews matched the description of a man armed with a handgun, they said.

Matthews was in possession of a bag that was found to contain two loaded handguns, police said. Both handguns had been reported stolen from other states, they said.

Matthews, 30 of Trenton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property (two counts), and possession of hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Matthews was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

