Three Cars Collide In South Jersey: Police

Jon Craig
Pleasantville police
A chain-reaction collision occurred in Pleasantville, authorities said.

On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a three-car, motor vehicle crash on the 200 Block of East Delilah Road. The vehicles were traveling westbound on East Delilah Road approaching the intersection of Atlantic Avenue. 

As the vehicles slowed due to heavy traffic, a rear-end collision occurred causing a chain reaction, police said.

There were no reported injuries. 

The drivers were Azzure Rae McKenney, 18, of Egg Harbor City, James Bishop, 20, of Mamora and Jerusha Gbayee, 20, of Atlantic City, police said.

No summonses had been issued.

Anyone with any additional information, please contact Traffic Safety Officer Giovanni Garcia.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or by emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

