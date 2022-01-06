Teenager Assaulted, Robbed Elderly Atlantic City Woman: Police

A 16-year-old suspect wanted for robbery was arrested after being identified in a video posted on social media, authorities said.

On Dec. 26, a video was posted to Facebook depicting a teenager assaulting and robbing an elderly woman in the 1500 block of Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City police said.

The video shows the juvenile attacking the woman for several minutes, demanding money, and going through her pockets. Additional video of the robbery was also located by Surveillance Center personnel. An investigation conducted by Detective Fariyd Holmes led to the suspect being identified and charged.

On Wednesday, the juvenile was located at his residence and arrested without incident. He was charged with robbery, theft, assault and making terroristic threats, according to police.

The boy was being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

