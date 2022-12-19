Teenager Arrested In Shooting Death Of Atlantic CIty Man: Prosecutor

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Atlantic City man.

The juvenile was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19 by Atlantic City police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The arrest was in connection with the fatal shooting of Timothy Council Jr., 27, of Atlantic City.

The juvenile was originally charged on Dec. 8, with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses.

The juvenile’s co-defendant, Oquan Thomas, 18, also of Atlantic City, was charged and arrested on Dec. 6 for the same offense.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy of Council and determined his cause of death to be a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

This continues to be an active and cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

