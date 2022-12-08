Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor

An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.

Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Thomas was charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

On Monday, at approximately 10:52 p.m., the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert notification at 655 Absecon Blvd.

Officers responded to find Atlantic City resident Timothy Council Jr., 27, wounded by apparent gunfire. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active and cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips

