Teen Charged In Double-Shooting In Atlantic City

Atlantic City police charged a second suspect in a double shooting in December 2022, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit has identified a 15-year-old male juvenile as an additional suspect involved in the shooting resulting in the filing of criminal charges.

The juvenile was already in custody and held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated handgun possession charge that occurred on Jan. 30, Atlantic City police said.

The criminal charges stem from a daytime shooting that occurred on Dec. 16, 2002. At 3:06 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue in reference to reports of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both from Atlantic City. The victims were subsequently transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

