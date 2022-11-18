Suspect Set Victim On Fire: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic County has been indicted on multiple charges including selling cocaine and setting a victim on fire, authorities said.

Deshoin Rowell, 21, of Northfield, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to three separate indictments charging him with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

After an extensive investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit from July of 2019, Rowell was arrested after he distributed cocaine to an undercover police operative in the area of North Main Street in Pleasantville, according to the prosecutor.

On December 30, 2019, Pleasantville Police responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in the area of West Wright Street and Chestnut Avenue. Four rounds were fired by Rowell’s codefendant, Devon Williams, who has previously pleaded guilty for his involvement in the crime. A .45 caliber Glock 30 semi-automatic handgun was located in Rowell’s bedroom that is believed to have been used in the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Finally, on July 4, 2021, at a Northfield bonfire at Rowell’s residence he deliberately poured flammable liquid onto the clothing of his victim causing him to catch on fire, the prosecutor said. The victim was hospitalized and suffered first, second, and third-degree burns to his hands, arms, stomach, and inner thigh resulting in a lengthy recovery process.

Rowell is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023.

