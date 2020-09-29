Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Volunteer Fire Department Under Criminal Investigation

Jon Craig
Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department
Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook

A volunteer fire station in Atlantic County has been shut down after the prosecutor’s office began a criminal investigation, an alert said.

Hamilton Township announced on Tuesday that Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department has been administratively closed and that its emergency area will be covered by neighboring fire departments in the meantime.

“The Township of Hamilton Committee ensures that the fire service delivered to the residents located in Mizpah’s coverage area will not be interrupted,” Hamilton officials said in the statement.

The county prosecutor's office has not released any confirming details.

WPG Talk Radio reported that it had contacted Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Charles Cain for comment. "He was unable to discuss this matter because it is currently under criminal investigation," WPG said. 

