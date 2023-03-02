South Jersey Man Sentenced For Possessing Handguns

A 26-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced Thursday, March 2 to five years in New Jersey State Prison for possessing a handgun,, authorities said.

Marquise Milledge, of Millville, is eligible for parole after one year in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The charges stem from Milledge’s arrest in Atlantic City on July 18, 2022, when Milledge was found in possession of two illegal handguns, the prosecutor said.

Milledge was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

