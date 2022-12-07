South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor

A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said.

Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

This was a result of an investigation conducted by the Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force with the assistance of the Somers Point Police Department, Absecon Police Department, and Linwood Police Department K9 Unit.

On March 23, 2021, members of the Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force received information that Mallinson was in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine. On the same day, detectives encountered Mallinson at the Days Inn hotel located in Absecon.

Searches were then conducted at Mallinson’s Days Inn hotel room, Hard Rock hotel room in Atlantic City, and his vehicle. Detectives recovered over one pound of crystal methamphetamine in total from the locations.

