South Jersey Man Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges

A 25-year-old man from South Jersey was arrested on drug and weapons charges, authorities said.

On Monday,, Aug. 29, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of south Texas Avenue in response to complaints received for this area. During this operation, detectives allegedly observed Jamal Morgan engage in several suspected drug deals.

At 9:57 p.m., detectives approached Morgan. Morgan, of Mays Landing, attempted to flee but was quickly detained, police said.

Morgan was found to be in possession of numerous individual baggies of crack cocaine amounting to approximately 3 grams and $103 cash, at which time he was placed in custody. A subsequent search revealed a loaded handgun concealed in a satchel Morgan was carrying, police said. It was also learned Morgan was wanted for several outstanding warrants, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the distribution of drugs is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

