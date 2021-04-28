South Jersey Diving School Pioneer Admits Illegally Collecting Federal Funds

A New Jersey woman considered a pioneer of commercial diving instruction admitted Wednesday that she submitted bogus documents to receive federal funds that her school wasn’t entitled to, federal authorities said.

Tamara Brown, 57, of Haddon Heights, began submitting false information to keep her Divers Academy International just outside of Philadelphia accredited beginning in 2012, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

As a for-profit institution, the diving school required accreditation to be eligible to receive tuition funds from the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Honig said.

The process also helps evaluate the eligibility of veteran students to receive the aid, she said.

“Given that more than 80 percent of the diving school’s students received financial assistance from the [U.S.] Department of Education, the school stood to lose its largest source of tuition funding for its students if it lost its accreditation,” the U.S. attorney said.

Brown, the academy president and CEO, reported rates of employment of the school’s graduates of 81-84%, when the employment rates were closer to 50-60%, “significantly lower than the rate required to maintain accreditation,” Honig said.

Brown also lied about required “advisory board” meetings that are designed to ensure that the curriculum meets the current demands of the industry and prospective employers, she said.

Brown reported advisory board meetings on various dates “and also submitted what purported to be minutes of nine such board meetings,” when, in fact, the school “did not have a formal advisory board and did not regularly conduct meetings as required,” Honig said.

Brown “submitted wholly fabricated meeting minutes for at least six of the nine dates listed in the school’s accreditation application and, therefore, did not satisfy the minimum accreditation requirements,” the U.S. attorney said.

Certified divers can get work in oil, electricity and nuclear energy, or civil engineering jobs inspecting, repairing and maintaining bridges, dams, tunnels, and other underwater structures, as well as in communications laying underwater cables.

Brown, who’s a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame, followed in her parents’ footsteps, beginning as an instructor and then becoming a director at their Divers Academy of the Eastern Seaboard on the Delaware River.

She bought the business in 2006, became president and CEO, and renamed the school Divers Academy International, according to the company website.

Brown then bought a 40-acre, 60-foot deep quarry and surrounding property in Erial, NJ, and created what she called a state-of-the-art education and training facility just north of Atlantic City.

Rather than go to trial after she was caught by the FBI, Brown took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to wire fraud via teleconference with U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in Newark.

Rodriguez scheduled sentencing for Aug. 30.

Honig credited agents of the FBI’s South Jersey Resident Agency in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Resident Agency of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General and the Northeast Field Office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig of her Camden office.

