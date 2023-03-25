South Jersey Coach, Dad Braces For 30 Rounds Of Brain Cancer Treatment

In less than a month, reality changed for an Atlantic County dad and sports coach.

Absecon's John Gorman was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of malignant brain cancer, earlier this month. He's already had brain surgery, and now, he's bracing for 30 rounds of radiation treatment at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

A GoFundMe page launched for the family had raised more than $39,600 as of Thursday, March 23.

The Gormans will need to commute to Philadelphia every day for six weeks. Chemotherapy will begin simultaneously.

"John and Erin were both born, raised, and are now currently residing in Absecon with their 3 children. They have always had a strong sense of community involvement and are often seen coaching and supporting the Blue Devils, ASAC sports, and travel basketball. With two high schoolers and a 5th grader, they will need as much support as possible."

To view or donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

