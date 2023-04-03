Somerset Man Charged In Fatal Crash On Atlantic City Expressway

A 28-year-old Somerset man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash in Atlantic County in 2020, authorities said.

On Friday, March 31, Nikhil Branscomb was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Killed in the crash in Hammonton was 20-year-old Justin Santos-Torres.

On July 19, 2020, at 2:15 a.m., Santos-Torres was killed on the Atlantic City Expressway when his vehicle went off the roadway and overturned after being struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Branscomb, the prosecutor said.

Subsequent investigation revealed Branscomb’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and he was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at ACPO.Tips.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.