Shooting Reported In Atlantic City

A 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in Atlantic City, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City police said.

Police were notified via a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, officers found out that a shooting victim, 28, of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

