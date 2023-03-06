Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'White Lives Matter Too': Man Charged With Smoke Bombing, Pepper Spraying Asbury Church Event
News

Shooting Death Of Woman Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Somers Point police
Somers Point police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Somers Point PD

A woman was found shot to death on Saturday, March 4 in Somers Point, authorities said.

At 7:23 a.m, Somers Point police were dispatched to the 600 block of 3rd Street for a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police found a woman inside a residence. She was ultimately pronounced dead. There is no threat to the public as a result, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.