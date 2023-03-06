Shooting Death Of Woman Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A woman was found shot to death on Saturday, March 4 in Somers Point, authorities said.

At 7:23 a.m, Somers Point police were dispatched to the 600 block of 3rd Street for a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police found a woman inside a residence. She was ultimately pronounced dead. There is no threat to the public as a result, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.