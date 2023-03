New Jersey State Police seek the public's help locating a fugitive from Atlantic City.

Jordan Ragland, 31, is known to have ties to New Bern, NC, State Police said on Thursday, March 9.

Police did not say why Ragland was wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Fugitive Unit at 1-800-437-7839 or fugitiveinformation@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.

