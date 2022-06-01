SEEN HER? 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In South Jersey

Egg Harbor Township police seek the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jenice Trombetta was reported missing by her father, police said.

She was last seen on the Ocean City Boardwalk on May 21.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and black and red hair.

Anyone able to locate the missing juvenile is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

