SEEN ANYTHING? Hit-Run Vehicle Sought By Atlantic City Police

Authorities are seeking tips on a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the car in the photo.

On Wednesday, March 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Atlantic City police were dispatched to Route 30, eastbound, for the report of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

An investigation has confirmed that the involved vehicle in question is a 2012 Nissan Altima, dark blue in color, bearing Iowa registration LNB789, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The vehicle will have heavy front-end damage, specifically to the passenger side, and is missing the passenger side mirror. Attention should be paid to any Nissan Altima with similar damage described, as license plates may have been changed or removed, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or individual is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Burke of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7684 or the Atlantic City Police Department Traffic Division at 609-347-5744.

