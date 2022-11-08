Road Rage Incident Leads To Arrest In Atlantic City: Police

A road rage incident led to an arrest and a handgun recovered in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 12:42 p.m., Officers Consuelo Maldonado and Jose Ruiz were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building when they were alerted by an individual indicating an armed man in a white Toyota Tacoma was following him and his family.

The victim, who drove his vehicle to the public safety building to report the incident, stated he was followed by the suspect throughout Atlantic City. The victim reported that at one point the suspect brandished a handgun in a threatening manner.

With assistance from Sergeant Gary Holmes, who was also on scene, the officers exited the Public Safety Building with the victim. Once outside, the victim observed and identified the suspect vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of California and Atlantic Avenues. A motor vehicle stop was immediately initiated. The driver, Eric Carmichael, 60, of Philadelphia was detained for investigatory purposes.

The ensuing investigation led to the discovery of a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, police said. The handgun was also found to be fitted with a high-capacity magazine. Carmichael was taken into custody without incident.

Carmichael was charged with aggravated assault, endangerment and several weapons offenses, police said.

Carmichael was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.