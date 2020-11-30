Rare Philadelphia Tornado Watch Puts Eagles' NFL Home Game In Limbo

A rare tornado watch is in effect for Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties, the National Weather Service said on Monday afternoon.

The tornado watch extends until 7 p.m. or about an hour before Monday night's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

If the game goes on as planned, fans are not allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the game will be aired live by ESPN.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., "weather permitting." The Eagles are 3-6-1 and the Seahawks are 7-3.

The NWS out of Mount Holly said the storm also may bring hail, strong winds and flooding.

The storm also has brought widespread power outages.

In New Jersey, the watch includes Atlantic and Mercer counties and extends as far north as Monmouth County.

There is a tornado watch in effect for five states including parts of New Jersey. National Weather Service

The tornado watch also includes parts of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, according to the NWS.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.