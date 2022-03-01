Porch Thief Arrested In Atlantic City: Police

A 53-year-old woman from Atlantic City has been arrested for stealing packages from porches, authorities said.

On Wednesday at 12:36 p..m., Detective Fariyd Holmes saw a suspect walking in the 1800 block of Caspian Place, police said.

Louise Brown matched the description of a suspect from a theft investigation flyer, police said.

Brown was in possession of an unopened package that did not belong to her, they said. Brown was also found to have several active warrants for her arrest and was placed in custody without incident.

Holmes identified Brown as the suspect in two other unrelated package thefts from front porches, police said.

Brown was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking. She was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Anyone wishing to report a porch theft is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

