Police Seize $43.5K, Handguns, Arrest 6 During Atlantic City Drug Sweep

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police arrested six men and seized $43,500 in cash during a crackdown on drug dealing, authorities said.

Two of the suspects also were found to be in possession of loaded handguns, Atlantic City police said.

On Friday, May 27, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation in the first block of South Florida Avenue. The street operation was conducted in response to citizen complaints of drug activity occurring in the block, police said.

Elijah Harris, 51, and Xavier Martin, 22, both of Atlantic City, were arrested on multiple drug and weapons offenses, police said.

Darel Green, 39, of Atlantic City; Ismail Naji, 28, of Brigantine; Naheem Prater, 21, of Atlantic City; and Knocomus Dixon, 31, of Atlantic City, all were arrested on multiple drug offenses, police said.

Harris, Naji and Martin were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Green, Dixon, and Prater were issued summonses and released pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident or the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

