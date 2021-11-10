Police Look For Hit-Run Driver In Atlantic City

Atlantic City police seek the public’s help locating a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and fled, authorities said.

On Sunday at 1:16 a.m., patrol officers responded to Arkansas and Pacific Avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck by two vehicles.

The pedestrian, 68, of Galloway Township, was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled the area, police said.

The vehicle fled northbound on Missouri Avenue toward Atlantic Avenue traveling in the wrong direction of traffic.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2013 or 2014 Subaru Legacy that is a dark color such as black or blue, police said. The vehicle will have damage to the front driver’s side headlight area, and possibly windshield.

The second vehicle impacted the pedestrian while she was lying in the roadway. The vehicle also left the scene, but was located in Millville and the driver was interviewed.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is being led by Officer Fitzroy Simpson.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

