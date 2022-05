There was a police-involved shooting in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on the 700 block of South New Road in Absecon, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that a woman was shot by police.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.