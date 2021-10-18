Contact Us
Police Hear Shots Fired At Car, Find Wounded Man, Allegedly Catch Fleeing Atlantic City Suspect

Jon Craig
Caspian at North Kentucky Avenue
Caspian at North Kentucky Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Atlantic City police responded to the sound of gunshots and allegedly arrested a man seen fleeing the area, authorities said. He's accused of wounding another man, police said. The vehicle that was allegedly shot at in broad daylight had multiple occupants including two infants and the shooting victim from Pleasantville, police said in a statement.

Atlantic City Police Officers Jeffrey Hannon and Daniel Arra were on patrol on Saturday afternoon when they heard gunfire at 1:47 p.m., according to Lt Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.  They immediately headed towards the gunfire, Fair said, and encountered Joshua Ford, 21, of Atlantic City  who was fleeing the area with a handgun. 

The officers reportedly began to chase Ford, Fair said. Ford allegedly tossed the handgun which was later recovered by police. The officers caught Ford, Fair said, and he was taken into custody without incident.

A vehicle arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a gunshot victim. The unidentified victim, 27, of Pleasantville, sustained non-life threatening injuries, Fair said.

An investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit found that Ford had fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle in the 1600 block of Caspian Avenue. 

Ford was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice, according to Fair.

Ford was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to cALL the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

