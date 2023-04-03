Pleasantville Man Sentenced In Fatal Shooting During Carjacking

A 33-year-old man from Pleasantville was sentenced to 43 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a killing during a carjacking, authorities said.

Jermaine Wharton, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Wharton was charged in December 2021 with murder, felony murder, carjacking and weapons offenses.

On Nov. 13, 2021, at 9:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Shotspotter response near 900 North Main Street in Pleasantville.

Police found Ivan Smith lying on the ground from a gunshot wound.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and talked to a number of witnesses. Based on that investigation, detectives learned that Wharton unsuccessfully attempted to break into a witness's car and then approached the victim and his car. Shortly thereafter there was a gunshot and the victim was found dead, the prosecutor said.

After the shooting, Wharton stole the victim's car, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.