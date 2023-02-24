Pleasantville Man Convicted Of Murder, Carjacking, Other Charges: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Pleasantville man has been convicted of murder, carjacking and other charges, authorities said.

Jermaine Wharton was found guilty of the charges, which included weapons offenses, on Thursday,, Feb. 23, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:19 a.m., Pleasantville police were dispatched to a Shotspotter response near 914 North Main Street.

Police found the victim, Ivan Smith, lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that the defendant unsuccessfully attempted to break into a witness' car and approached the victim and his car.

Shortly after that, there was a gunshot and the victim was found dead. The defendant was later identified as the man who approached the victim prior to the gunshot and who then stole the victim’s car driving it to Millville, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

