Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a car overnight in Atlantic City, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 on the Black Horse Pike eastbound near the Atlantic City Expressway.

ACE Exit 2's eastbound ramp was closed during an investigation.

Unconfirmed reports said that CPR was performed on the victim, but that he/she died. A name had not been released.

Atlantic City police were not immediately available for comment.

