Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Fire On The Mountain: Blaze Spreads Over Estimated 50 Acres
News

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A pedestrian was struck by a car overnight in Atlantic City, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 on the Black Horse Pike eastbound near the Atlantic City Expressway.

ACE Exit 2's eastbound ramp was closed during an investigation.

Unconfirmed reports said that CPR was performed on the victim, but that he/she died. A name had not been released. 

Atlantic City police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.