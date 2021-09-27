Pedestrian, 33, Struck, Killed Crossing Atlantic County Highway

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County died early Monday after being struck by an SUV at a traffic light, authorities said.

Egg Harbor Township police were investigating whether the motorist had run through the red light on Black Horse Pike at English Creek Avenue.

The victim was identified by police as Anthony Swezeny. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Michael Doyle, 31, of Tuckerton, Ocean County, was driving east on Black Horse Pike in a Honda, police said, and allegedly struck the pedestrian.

Doyle's SUV also struck a 2021 Chevy van driven by Joseph Avellino, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, police said. Doyle and his passenger, Brittney Trapp, 28, of Tuckerton, were injured, police said.

Charges were pending.

Black Horse Pike was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

