Pair Pleads Guilty To 'Head Shot' Gang-Related Shootings In South Jersey

Two men admitted their involvement in a string of gang-motivated crimes committed on behalf of the "Head Shot Gang," also known as "Front Street."

Quashawn Harris, 23, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting organized street crime; first-degree conspiracy to commit murder; first-degree attempted murder; first-degree use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime; second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes; second-degree community gun; second-degree certain person not to possess a firearm; third-degree receiving stolen property; fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a handgun; and fourth-degree resisting arrest.

Saalih Davis, 21, also of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit murder; first-degree attempted murder; first-degree use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime; second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes; second-degree community gun; third-degree hindering apprehension; and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a handgun.

The plea agreements call for the defendants to both be sentenced to an aggregate term of 20 years in New Jersey State Prison with 15 years of parole ineligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act.

Both men were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

