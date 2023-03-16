Pair Arrested For Selling Cocaine, Heroin In Atlantic City

Two men were arrested for dealing drugs in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Wednesday, March 15, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in Renaissance Plaza, located in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Detectives observed two suspects, Rashawn Davis and Guy Bruce, engage in multiple suspected drug transactions, police said.

Davis and Bruce were subsequently detained and found in possession of over half an ounce of suspected cocaine and 20 individual wax folds of suspected heroin. About $700.cash believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales also was seized.

Davis, 29, of Atlantic City, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, police said.

Bruce, 40, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and loitering to obtain and sell drugs, police said.

Davis and Bruce were released on summonses pending future court dates.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

