Officer Struck By Pickup At Crash Scene In Atlantic City

An Atlantic City police officer was struck by the driver of a pickup truck as the officer directed traffic at a crash scene, authorities said.

On Sunday, Oct.. 9 at 10:46 p.m., Atlantic City Police Department patrol officers and the Atlantic City Fire Department were dispatched to the outbound lanes of Route 30 regarding a vehicle that ran off the roadway and into the marsh.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit their car unharmed.

Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was assisting with traffic control and setting up road flares when he was suddenly and unexpectedly struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Peter Kwiatkowski of Manahawkin, police said.

The force of the collision caused Kelly Jr. to be thrown to the side of the roadway.

Kwiatkowski remained at the scene of the crash.

Kelly sustained injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

The ensuing investigation revealed Kwiatkowski failed to yield to the numerous emergency vehicles that were at the scene of the crash, thereby striking Kelly Jr., police said.

Kwiatkowski had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Ocean County and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Kwiatkowski was also issued several motor vehicle summonses including failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving.

Kwiatkowski was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

