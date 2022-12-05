NO WAY: Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum Shuttering

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Atlantic City is closing on Dec. 31, but has plans to come up with "a new and exciting concept'' by the summer.

It's been entertaining Boardwalk visitors for 26 years.

With a striking façade that suggests an enormous globe has crashed into the building, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! became an instant landmark after opening on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue.

Its 400 exhibits include models of unbelievably tall and small humans, shrunken heads and mutant animals.

“We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” Chris Connelly, museum manager, said in a statement. “We’re thankful to have offered a unique form of entertainment and education at the Jersey Shore, and we hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit.”

Connelly said the museum is closing because its local franchisee is reaching the end of its agreement with Ripley’s.

"We are working on it," Connelly said of the new concept.

Will the world globe and cracked building remain intact? Daily Voice asked.

"I'm unsure about the facade at this time, however we are hoping that we can incorporate it into our future plans," Connelly said on Monday, Dec. 5.

For those hoping to get a last peek at the exhibits, the museum is open every day this month except for Wednesdays and Christmas.

