Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Here's One Pleasure Of The Flesh Health Officials Say You Must Avoid Amid Coronavirus
News

NJ's Largest Health Care System Treating 1,400 Coronavirus Patients Desperate For PPE, Staff

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert Garrett
Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert Garrett Photo Credit: FOX News/HMH

Hackensack Meridian Health is in dire need of PPE and staff -- and things are going to get worse, CEO Robert Garrett said in an interview with FOX News.

With more than 400 frontline caregivers out on quarantine, HMH is "starting at a deficit," Garrett said in preparing for the surge of COVID-19 cases in three to six weeks.

There were more than 11,100 known coronavirus cases in New Jersey including 140 deaths as of Saturday.

The system as of Saturday was caring for more than 1,400 coronavirus patients -- a third of them in the ICU and 300 on ventilators, Garrett said.

HMH is hoping for PPE and, like most hospitals in the tristate area, more ventilators -- "that are going to be critical," Garrett said.

Things weren't much different for Atlantic Health System, CEO Brian Gragnolati said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The system was caring for nearly 300 patients who were either COVID-19 positive or awaiting test results as of last Wednesday -- with case numbers growing by 25 percent each day, Gragnolati said.

AHS was also desperate for PPE, quick testing and ventilators, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.