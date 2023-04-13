Contact Us
NJ Troopers, SUV Driver Injured In South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two New Jersey State Police troopers and the driver of a Ford Escape were hurt in a collision in Atlantic County, authorities said.

A State police vehicle was struck by the Escape at about 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13. 

The crash occurred on the Black Horse Pike (Route 322 eastbound) in Hamilton near milepost 40.3, said Lr. Lawrence Peele, a State Police spokesman.

The troopers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and the driver of the Escape was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, Peele said.

Peele did not say how seriously the troopers and SUV driver were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

