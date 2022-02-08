Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

NJ Transit Bus Crashes On Atlantic City Expressway, 6 Injured

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit bus
NJ Transit bus Photo Credit: Daniel Wixon for DAILY VOICE

Six people were hurt early Tuesday when a New Jersey Transit bus crashed into the woods along the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in South Jersey, authorities said.

The route 551 bus was en route from Atlantic City to Philadelphia when it careened off the expressway and hit a tree at about 4 a.m, in Hammonton, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.

Five of the seven passengers as well as the driver sustained injuries and were brought to a hospital for treatment, NJ Transit said. The extent of their injuries was not known Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near milepost 26 in Hamilton Township, close to exit 28 (Route 54), according to initial reports.

The cause for the bus leaving the roadway is under investigation. New Jersey State Police are leading the investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.